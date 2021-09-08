Jill Biden Leaves White House for Teaching Job

US First Lady, Jill Biden, has left the White House, to take up a full-time teaching job.

Jill teaches writing at Northern Virginia Community College, where she taught full-time as second lady under the Obama administration.

Between 2008 and 2016 when her husband was Obama’s deputy, Jill taught at the Virginia Community College.

“Teaching isn’t just what I do. It’s who I am,” she said in her statement recorded by AP.

She started her career teaching English at St. Mark’s High School in Wilmington and earned a Doctor of Education (Ed.D.) in educational leadership from the University of Delaware.

In a statement by Tammy Vigil, a Boston University communications professor who wrote a book about first ladies, Michelle Obama and Melania Trump, said: A working first lady is a “big deal”.

Furthermore, he elaborated that the US First Ladies did not have a permanent job outside the White House but only raised kids and assumed a job of hostess, with an exception of Eleanor Roosevelt who went on political trips for President Franklin D. Roosevelt, but her work was limited due to polio.

Meanwhile, ex-First Lady, Laura Bush, an elementary school teacher, and the librarian, stopped working when her husband George Bush was elected as president.

Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama both abandoned their careers whilst their partners assumed American leadership.

As a First Lady , she is the first to balance her career with public facing duties .

