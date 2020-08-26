President-Buhari-with-Minister-of-Labour-Chris-Ngige-and-Chairman-Channels-TV-John-Momoh-after-receiving-in-audience-Awardees-of-National-Productivity-Order-of-Merit-Award

John Momoh Appointed UNILAG Council Chair For Being APC Media Lackey – Sowore

Human rights activist and publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore on Tuesday said the appointment of the Chief Executive Officer of Channels Television, Mr. John Momoh, as the acting chairman of UNILAG Governing Council is a sad day for the institution.

Describing Momoh as “incompetent”, Sowore in a tweet said he was rewarded with the appointment for being a media lackey of the country’s ruling All Progressives Congress Party (APC).

Momoh, a veteran journalist, is the President of the UNILAG Alumni Association.

Sowore, an alumnus of the institution, was President of the University of Lagos Student Union Government between 1992 and 1994 where he was involved in anti-cultism and anti-corruption advocacy.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

Categories
News
Tagged
APCJohn MomohOmoyele Sowore

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Becomes the World’s First $200 Billionaire

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Becomes the World’s First $200 Billionaire

Business News
  • 26 Aug
  • 0
We Will Defeat COVID-19 Like Polio – Buhari

We Will Defeat COVID-19 Like Polio – Buhari

News
  • 26 Aug
  • 0
One Dead, Two Injured in US Protest Shootings: Media

One Dead, Two Injured in US Protest Shootings: Media

News
  • 26 Aug
  • 0

BEACON

Twitter said: "Invalid or expired token."

Back to Top