John Momoh Appointed UNILAG Council Chair For Being APC Media Lackey – Sowore
Human rights activist and publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore on Tuesday said the appointment of the Chief Executive Officer of Channels Television, Mr. John Momoh, as the acting chairman of UNILAG Governing Council is a sad day for the institution.
Describing Momoh as “incompetent”, Sowore in a tweet said he was rewarded with the appointment for being a media lackey of the country’s ruling All Progressives Congress Party (APC).
Heard today that @channelstv CEO John Momoh @joomomoh was appointed Chair of @UnilagNigeria’s governing council, it’s sad day for my alma mater, John Momoh is being rewarded for being @APCNigeria lackey in the media, he is incompetent and not better than Babalakin #RevolutionNow pic.twitter.com/MuIFa5MZRs
— Omoyele Sowore (@YeleSowore) August 25, 2020
Momoh, a veteran journalist, is the President of the UNILAG Alumni Association.
Sowore, an alumnus of the institution, was President of the University of Lagos Student Union Government between 1992 and 1994 where he was involved in anti-cultism and anti-corruption advocacy.
