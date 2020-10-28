Jonathan Visits Polling Stations in Tanzania as Voting Begins

Nigeria’s former President Goodluck Jonathan, who is leading the African Union Expert Election Observer Team to Tanzania, paid a visit to some polling stations in Dar es Salaam, in the early hours of Wednesday.

Jonathan announced this on his Facebook page on Wednesday. He said, “The African Union Expert Election Observer Team which I lead visited some polling stations in Dar es Salaam this morning as voting got underway in Tanzania’s general elections.

“The African Union sees today’s polls as yet another opportunity for the good people of the United Republic of Tanzania to deepen democracy and peace in the country.”

In an earlier statement titled, “Jonathan leads AU election observer mission to Tanzania as Chairperson calls for peaceful polls,” released by his Media Office, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, was quoted as calling for peaceful, inclusive and credible polls.

The Chairperson was also quoted as urging all stakeholders, political parties and their supporters “to participate in the voting process peacefully and to refrain from any acts of violence.

The statement read in part, “He further urges the authorities to ensure a conducive environment to enable citizens to cast their votes in a safe and peaceful manner.”

The statement further said, “It is the third time Dr. Jonathan will be leading the AU election observation mission and the second consecutive time he will be observing the election in Tanzania, having led the Commonwealth Observer Group to the East African nation’s last general election in 2015.

“In a letter of invitation signed by the Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat, the AU commended Dr. Jonathan’s efforts towards democratic consolidation and peacebuilding in Africa.”

The letter read: “Given Your Excellency’s vast experience and commitment in promoting democracy and peace on the continent, I would like to invite you to lead the Mission to the United Republic of Tanzania.”

Since leaving office in 2015, Jonathan has been actively engaged in numerous international assignments, including leading peace missions and different Election Observer Missions to various African nations including Tanzania, Zambia, Liberia, Sierra Leone, South Africa and Mozambique.

____

