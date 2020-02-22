Jose Mourinho’s Decision to Drop Dele Alli for Chelsea vs Tottenham Questioned – By Arsene Wenger

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has appeared to take aim at Jose Mourinho over his decision to drop Dele Alli.

The Spurs midfielder was surprisingly omitted from his side’s starting line-up for their game against Chelsea, despite Mourinho stating in the build up to the match that he has “a gun without bullets”.

The move comes just days after Alli cut a frustrated figure after being taken off during the midweek defeat to RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

After exiting the field of play, the England international threw a water bottle and one of his boots in anger in the dugout, before holding his head in his hands in frustration.

And although Mourinho insisted after the game that Alli was angry with himself rather than him following the incident, he refused to be drawn on why he opted to leave his midfielder out at Stamford Bridge.

But Wenger believes although there seems to be unrest between the two, the game was too big for Mourinho to make a point of dropping Alli over his behaviour.

“It looks like there is some unrest there,” the Frenchman told BeIN Sports.

“When Dele Alli came out last time he didn’t like it. Is he punished or not?

“I would say the game is too big just to punish him on that because you can have a discussion after the game and say look I do not tolerate that and if you do it again I keep you out.

“But it is a big game and you want to sort the problem out before the game.”

