WhatsApp-Image-2020-06-04-at-7.47.53-PM-1-1

JUST IN | Armed Robbery Gang Kill 8 Policemen in Kogi

An armed robbery gang stormed Isanlu Town, Yagba East Local Government of Kogi state few hours ago and robbed an old generation bank.

That was after they attacked a police station in the town and killed no fewer than eight policemen including the Divisional Police officer.

The attack happened which lasted for an hour began at about 4pm.

More to come…

 

Featured Image Credit: TVC

 

 

 

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources. 

Categories
NewsNigeriaPictures
Tagged
Armed RobbersKogi

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

Atiku Seeks Review of Law on Rape

Atiku Seeks Review of Law on Rape

News
  • 4 Jun
  • 0
JUST IN | Armed Robbery Gang Kill 8 Policemen in Kogi

JUST IN | Armed Robbery Gang Kill 8 Policemen in Kogi

News
  • 4 Jun
  • 0
Court Nullifies Suspension of Five Kano Lawmakers

Court Nullifies Suspension of Five Kano Lawmakers

News
  • 4 Jun
  • 0

BEACON

Back to Top