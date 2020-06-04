JUST IN | Armed Robbery Gang Kill 8 Policemen in Kogi
An armed robbery gang stormed Isanlu Town, Yagba East Local Government of Kogi state few hours ago and robbed an old generation bank.
That was after they attacked a police station in the town and killed no fewer than eight policemen including the Divisional Police officer.
The attack happened which lasted for an hour began at about 4pm.
More to come…
