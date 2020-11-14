Jubilation As Saraki Arrives Ilorin Since 2019 General Elections

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki has arrived Ilorin, the Kwara State capital. The arrival to his GRA to his hometown is the first since the 2019 general elections where he lost his bid to return to the Senate.

Bukola’s visit to the town is for the eight-year Fidau prayer for his late dad, Olushola Saraki and the silver jubilee anniversary of the coronation of the Emir of Ilorin, Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari.

The ex-Senate President was welcomed by a huge crowd of supporters at the Ilorin International Airport. Supporters lined up the route leading to the palace of the Emir of Ilorin.

Thereafter, Saraki arrived his family’s GRA residence where the Chief Imam of Ilorin, Alhaji Muhammad Bashir led the prayers. Also present is his younger sister who is also the Minister of State for Transport, Gbemisola Saraki.

Saraki lost the February 23 National Assembly election to represent Kwara Central Senatorial District.

Although he contested under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), he polled 68,994 votes to trail behind Dr Ibrahim Oloriegbe of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who garnered 123,808.

