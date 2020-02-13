Jubilation at PDP Secretariat as Supreme Court Sacks Bayelsa Gov-elect Lyon
There has been jubilation at the National Secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party in Abuja following the sack of All Progressives Congress candidate, David Lyon, as governor-elect of Bayelsa State by the Supreme Court.
Members of the PDP could not control their joy at the secretariat when news of the apex court’s ruling filtered in especially after the judges named the party’s candidate, Diri Duoye, as rightful winner of the exercise.
The court also ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission to withdraw the certificate of return given to Lyon and issue a fresh one to the PDP candidate.
The new governor of the state will be inaugurated in Bayelsa on Friday.
