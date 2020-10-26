Judicial Panels Must Investigate Lekki Shootings, Looting – UK

The British High Commission in Nigeria has urged security agents to exercise restraint as they restore law and order in the country.

For about a week now, hoodlums, who hijacked the #EndSARS protests against police brutality, have wreaked havoc and destroyed lives and valuable assets across the country.

In a tweet on Monday, the British Commission again condemned last Tuesday night attack at Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos State where eyewitnesses said soldiers opened fire on protesters around 7pm.

It, therefore, advised all Judicial Panels of Inquiry to work with all stakeholders to efficiently probe the Lekki shootings and wanton looting across Nigeria in the last one week.

@UKinNigeria tweeted, “We remain concerned by acts of looting and violence in Nigeria and urge security services to use restraint as order is restored.

“Working with all stakeholders, judicial panels of inquiry must investigate all incidents, including Lekki and ensure accountability for crimes. #EndPoliceBrutality”

Unidentified uniform men had opened fire on unarmed demonstrators against police brutality at the Lekki tollgate on Tuesday. The incident attracted global outrage with local and international civil rights organisations and personalities condemning the attack.

The Lagos State Government subsequently set up a Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution to look into the Lekki incident and grievances of victims, while calling on the public to come forward with memoranda for discussion.

According to the state government, the panel would commence sitting on Tuesday (tomorrow) from 10am to 4pm at the Lagos State Court of Arbitration in the Lekki Phase 1 area of the state.

Other Panels of Inquiry had also been set up both at the Federal and State Government levels to investigate other cases of rights violation in the country.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.