Judiciary-staff-union-of-Nigeria-JUSUN

Judicial Workers to Begin Strike Monday

Staff of the Federal High Court across the country have indicated their intention to commence a two-week strike on September 28, 2020.

In a notice, circulated in and around the Federal High Court headquarters building in Abuja, the court staff, under the aegis of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), said they were abandoning their duties in line with the industrial action planned by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) to begin on Monday.

The NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have indicated their intention to embark on an industrial action in protest of the recent increases in the prices of electricity and petroleum products.

The unsigned notice reads: “Please be informed that the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Federal High Court chapter shall, in collaboration with the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), commences a two-week indefinite strike action from Monday the 28th day of September 2020.

“All offices shall remain closed within this period. You are required to comply.”

____

