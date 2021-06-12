#June12Protest: Protect Lagosians, Mr Macaroni Urges Sanwo-Olu

Comedian, Debo Adebayo popularly known as Mr Macaroni has stated that the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has a duty to ensure no peaceful protester dies today in the state.

Reacting to police brutality against protesters at the Gani Fawehinmi Park in Ojota, Lagos, Mr Macaroni said that the governor had a duty to protest Lagosians.

He tweeted, “Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu @jidesanwoolu, it is your duty to ensure that no peaceful protester dies today! Lagosians are under your watch. What happened during the #EndSARSProtest must not happen again. They are already beating up peaceful protesters. #June12thProtest

“The Governor is the chief security officer of his state!!! It is a shame that @jidesanwoolu

can’t even protect Lagosians. Lives were lost during the EndSars Protest. I and 36 others were dehumanized during the Lekki Toll protests. The Police is already brutalizing people today.”

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.