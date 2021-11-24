Nigeria Air Sirika

JUST IN: Air Nigeria Takes Off April 2022 – Sirika

National airliner, Air Nigeria, is expected to take off by April 2022, the Minister of Aviation Senator Hadi Sirika has disclosed.

The Minister spoke to State House Correspondents on Wednesday after the week’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to Sirika, the national carrier will be run by a company in which the government will hold a 5% stake, Nigerian entrepreneurs holding 46% while the remaining 49% will be reserved for yet to be assigned strategic equity partners, including foreign investors.

He further noted that the national carrier, when operational, will create about 70,000 jobs for Nigerians.

