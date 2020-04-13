JUST IN | Bernie Sanders Endorses Joe Biden for President
Bernie Sanders has formally endorsed Joe Biden for president.
“Today I am asking all Americans…to come together to support your candidacy, which I’ve endorsed,” the former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and Vermont senator said Monday about Biden, a two-term vice president and 36-year Delaware senator.
Sanders made the announcement during a special digital event hosted by Biden about the economic response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
