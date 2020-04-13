Election 2020 Debate, Charleston, USA – 25 Feb 2020

JUST IN | Bernie Sanders Endorses Joe Biden for President

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Bernie Sanders has formally endorsed Joe Biden for president.

“Today I am asking all Americans…to come together to support your candidacy, which I’ve endorsed,” the former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and Vermont senator said Monday about Biden, a two-term vice president and 36-year Delaware senator.

Sanders made the announcement during a special digital event hosted by Biden about the economic response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

Categories
NewsPicturesWorld
Tagged
Bernie SandersDonald TrumpJoe Biden

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

COVID-19: Nigeria Records 20 New Cases, Total Now 343

COVID-19: Nigeria Records 20 New Cases, Total Now 343

News
  • 13 Apr
  • 0
COVID-19 vs Hunger Virus: Buhari, Lockdown is Not Sustainable – By Fredrick Nwabufo

COVID-19 vs Hunger Virus: Buhari, Lockdown is Not Sustainable – By Fredrick Nwabufo

Columns
  • 13 Apr
  • 0
No Excuse for Not Securing Lives of Rivers People — Wike

No Excuse for Not Securing Lives of Rivers People — Wike

News
  • 13 Apr
  • 0

BEACON

Back to Top