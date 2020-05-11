JUST IN | Buhari Directs Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 to Pick Up Madagascar’s Herbal Cure

Share Pin 0 Shares

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 to pick up Madagascar’s herbal drug –COVID Organics – from Equatorial Guinea.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, made this known on Monday.

President @MBuhari has given instructions for the airlifting of Nigeria’s allocation of the Madagascar COVID-19 Syrup, also given clear instructions that it must be subjected to the standard validation process for pharmaceuticals, SGF disclosed at today’s #PTFCOVID19 briefing. — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) May 11, 2020

Mustapha said Nigeria’s consignment had been sent to Equatorial Guinea from where it will be airlifted to Abuja.

For ease of transportation, African countries were divided into zones leading to the freighting of Nigeria’s consignments to Equatorial Guinea.

He also said the products would be subjected to validation process after they had been picked up.

Mustapha had on April 28, 2020 said the nation was ready to give Madagascar’s herbal remedy a trial.

He said, “I want to assure you that whatever is happening in the world, we are mindful of it and we are keeping a tab.

“I was reading of the experiences in Madagascar– of why everybody is drinking some solutions that have been prepared.

“This morning I was sharing with my wife and I told her that probably I would request that Mr President allows us import a plane load for a trial.”

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.