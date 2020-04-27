Abdullahi-Ganduje

JUST IN: Kano Confirms Two More COVID-19

The Kano State government has confirmed the death of two more patients who tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

The state Ministry of Health announced this in a tweet, saying that was the situation in Kano as of 12:15pm on Monday.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 patients that have died in the state to three.

However, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has yet to update its figure for Kano.

 

 

