JUST IN | Nigeria Announces 34 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Hits 407
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 34 new COVID-19 cases.
The agency made the announcement in a tweet on Wednesday.
Thirty-four new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows:
18 Lagos
12 in Kano
2 in Katsina
1 in Delta
1 in Niger
As at 11:20 pm 15th April there are 407 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 128 have been discharged with 12 deaths#TakeResponsibility pic.twitter.com/oxM9pVb9QQ
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 15, 2020
