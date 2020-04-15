NCDC 407

JUST IN | Nigeria Announces 34 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Hits 407

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 34 new COVID-19 cases.

The agency made the announcement in a tweet on Wednesday.

