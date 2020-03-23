JUST IN | Nigeria Confirms 4 New Coronavirus Cases as National Total Hits 40

Four new cases of the novel Coronavirus have been confirmed in Nigeria.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), three of the additional cases are in Lagos State while one was discovered at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

A statement by the NCDC reveals that two of these cases are returning travellers.

As of 11:00pm on the 23rd of March, there are 40 confirmed cases of COVID19 in Nigeria.

Two out of the number confirmed have been discharged while one death has been recorded.

