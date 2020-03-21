Osagie Ehanire

JUST IN | Nigeria Records 10 New Cases of Coronavirus

Nigeria has recorded 10 new cases of coronavirus, including in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The country’s Minister of Health Osagie Ehanire, announced this on Saturday.

He said the infection is in three states in addition to the FCT — Lagos, Ekiti, and Ogun.

There is a total of 22 confirmed cases in the country currently.

More to come…

____

