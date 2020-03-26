NCDC Virus

JUST IN | Nigeria Records 14 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Now 65

Nigeria has recorded 14 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 65.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control made this known via its Twitter handle on Thursday.

More to come…

