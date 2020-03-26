JUST IN | Nigeria Records 14 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Now 65
Nigeria has recorded 14 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 65.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control made this known via its Twitter handle on Thursday.
14 new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria: 2 in FCT, 12 in Lagos
Of the 14, 6 were detected on a vessel, 3 are returning travellers into Nigeria & 1 is close contact of a confirmed case
As at 7:35 pm 26th March, there are
65 confirmed cases
3 discharged
1 death pic.twitter.com/123vN6oNEB
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 26, 2020
More to come…
_____
Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng
Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.
There are no commentsAdd yours