JUST IN | Nigeria Records 4 New Cases of Coronavirus

The Lagos Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, has confirmed four new cases of the COVID-19 pandemic in Lagos.

With this, there are now a total of 12 cases in the country.

The Health Commissioner confirmed the new case at a news briefing on Thursday.

This comes barely one day after the Federal Ministry of Health confirmed five new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, confirming the news at a press briefing on Wednesday in Abuja, explained that out of the five new cases, three arrived from the United States while two came from the United Kingdom.

“We are still collating information on the travellers; two out of the three from the US are Nigerian, a mother and a 6-week old baby which makes it the youngest COVID-19 patient we have.

“The third is an American national, who crossed the land border to become the first COVID-19 case not arriving by air. The two cases from the UK are Nigerians”.

The Minister noted that a detailed travel history of each person is being compiled and contacts currently being traced, to identify persons who have recently been in contact with anyone.

