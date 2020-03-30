JUST IN | Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo state, has tested positive for coronavirus and he is currently in self-isolation.

Makinde disclosed this in a tweet on Monday, saying he had designated a former chief medical director of the University College, Ibadan, as the head of COVID-19 task force while he recovers fully.

“I just received my COVID-19 confirmation test result. It is POSITIVE. I am asymptomatic and will continue to self-isolate,” he tweeted.

“I have designated Prof Temitope Alonge, former Chief Medical Director of the University College, Ibadan, as the Head of COVID-19 Task Force while I recover fully. Please continue to comply with all the directives from the COVID-19 Task Force. Stay home, stay safe.”

I just received my COVID-19 confirmation test result. It is POSITIVE. I am asymptomatic and will continue to self-isolate. pic.twitter.com/SX6UAYBb0S — Seyi Makinde (@seyiamakinde) March 30, 2020

Makinde is the third governor to be affected by the disease which broke out in Wuhan, China, in December. Bala Mohammed, governor of Bauchi, and Nasir el-Rufai, his Kaduna counterpart, had earlier tested positive for the virus.

There are currently 111 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country. Seven patients have recovered and discharged from the hospital, while two have died.

