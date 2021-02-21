Just In: Police Arrest Ex-Imo Gov Okorocha

Some operatives of the Imo state police, Owerri, have arrested, a former governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha.

Okorocha had reportedly stormed the facility in annoyance on Sunday, demanding to be allowed in but the security personnel on ground refused to open the gate.

The lawmaker representing Imo West Senatorial District was said to have ordered his men to make way for him to enter the place and they forced the gates open.

On the orders of Okorocha, the gates were flung open but after the armed men destroyed vehicles and injured the security guards at the place.

Shortly after, two aides of Governor Hope Uzodinma identified as Chinasa Nwaneri and Eric Uwakwe arrived the place with policemen who arrested the senator after overpowering his men on ground.

Also arrested were Ijeoma Igboanusi, a deputy chief of staff when Okorocha was governor, and Lasbrey Okafor-Anyanwu.who was a Commissioner in Okorocha’s government.

Two persons were said to have been killed while many others sustained injuries in the incident.

The Senator and those arrested along with him are currently being detained at the State’s Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Owerri.

