JUST IN | Supreme Court Maintains Verdict on Imo Election, Affirms Uzodinma as Governor
The Supreme Court sitting in Abuja has upheld its earlier decision, which sacked Emeka Ihedioha as governor of Imo State and declared Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner of the election in the state.
In a lead judgment delivered by Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, the court ruled that the application was lacking in merit.
The judge said, “To ask us to set aside the judgment of this court is an invitation to sit on our own judgment.
“This application is hereby dismissed.”
Ihedioha had gone to the Supreme Court, asking it to review its January 14, 2020 ruling that nullified his initial victory in the election.
