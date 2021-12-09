JUST IN: Terrorists Kill 16 Worshippers in Niger State

Sixteen people who were performing their morning prayers in a mosque have been killed by suspected terrorists in Ba’are village in Mashegu Local Government Area of Niger State, The Nation reports.

The incident occurred on Wednesday morning according to reports.

The attackers stormed the village on motorcycles and headed for the mosque where they killed and injured the worshippers.

Ten others who were injured are currently receiving treatment in the Kontagora General Hospital.

A similar incident occurred some months ago when bandits killed 18 worshippers in Maza kuka village of Mashegu Local Government Council.

At least 30 passengers were burnt to death when gunmen suspected to be bandits set a bus ablaze on a road linking the Sabon Birni Local Government Area and the village of Gidan Bawa in Sokoto State on Tuesday.

The Nigerian government has designated bandits as terrorists.

