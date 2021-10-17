Justice Cannot be Dispensed by Overworked Judges – El-Rufai

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, says speedy justice cannot be dispensed by overworked judges.

He believes it is important to lighten the burden of judges as the credibility and effectiveness of law and order strategy depend on the speedy dispensation of justice.

The governor made the remarks on Friday at the swearing-in of new high court judges, commissioners, as well as members of statutory commissions and chief executives of the state government agencies.

He lamented that the ability to appoint judges has been constrained because the National Judicial Council has to recommend to governors before making such appointments.

According to Governor El-Rufai, this is an anomaly introduced by the drafters of the 1999 Constitution whom he said foisted a unitary judiciary on the country.

He is, however, optimistic that the ongoing constitutional review process will correct the error, saying the state government intends to lighten the workload of high court judges.

The governor who congratulated the new judges on their appointments promised to complete his tenure in 2023 as strongly as he started in 2015.

He explained that this was why his administration introduced new reforms such as the creation of metropolitan authorities for Kaduna, Kafanchan, and Zaria, in order to be pragmatic in the management of the cities.

