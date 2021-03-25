Juventus Place £21.5m Price Tag on Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly available for £21.5 million with Juventus willing to sell him.

The Portugal superstar is eyeing a potential return to Real Madrid. According to AS, Juve could be prepared to offload Ronaldo for just over £20m as they look to rebuild their squad.

Ronaldo was brought in to win the Champions League but his expensive move has failed to lead to European glory for the Italian giants.

The 36-year-old has just over one year remaining on his huge contract but Juve are prepared to let him go this summer.

Juve director Fabio Paratici recently told Sky Sports: “We’ve decided to keep Cristiano Ronaldo. He’s the best player in the world and he’ll stay with us.”

But the club would reportedly still consider selling him and Ronaldo is believed to be interested in a shock return to Real Madrid.

Ronaldo moved to Juventus in an £88m deal in 2018 and he has fired them to the Serie title every season.

