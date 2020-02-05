Kaduna Bomber: CALSER Calls for Investigation, Apprehension of Political Sponsors of Terrorism in Nigeria

Following the foiled bomb attack at a Living Faith Church , Kaduna, the Centre for Africa Liberation and Socio-Economic Rights (CALSER) has called on security agencies to investigate and apprehend sponsors of terrorism in the country.

The plea was made at the periodic review of Boko Haram/ISWAP activities in Nigeria and Africa by the group.

Speaking at the press conference on Wednesday in Abuja, convener, Princess Ajibola laments attempts by religious leaders in the country to change the name of the culprit to rob on others.

According to Princess Ajibola, the insecurity in the country is beyond locally backed foreign destabilization plots as there are also insiders working against the country’s peace and tranquillity.

CALSER, therefore, called on relevant security agencies to begin the process of unravelling those behind the attempt to bomb the Living Faith Church in Kaduna State.

The group also charged the nation’s security agencies to immediately arrest and investigate all political actors connected with terrorism, banditry and other criminal activities in the country.

Read full address below:

Being the text of an address by the Centre for Africa Liberation and Socio-Economic Rights on the attempted bombing of the Living Faith Church in Kaduna by Nathaniel Samuel

Ladies and gentlemen of the Press, you are most welcomed here today for this all-important press conference that was necessary in light of the attempt by one Nathaniel Sunday to detonate a bomb in the Living Faith Church in Kaduna State.

The Centre for Africa Liberation and Socio-Economic Rights in the light of the revelation wishes to state that the harbingers of death have been put to shame with this botched attempt that would have heightened the suspicion between the Christians and Muslims in the country.

It consequently beats one’s imagination that a Christian will plan to bomb his fellow Christians, which is an indication that indeed the bulk of the pockets of criminal activities going on in the country are politically motivated all in an attempt to cause chaos and discredit the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

We salute the vigilance of the security agencies in foiling this devilish attempt, which to a large extent, has vindicated the security architecture in the country that has been up and doing in the onerous task of securing lives and properties in the country.

The Centre for Africa Liberation and Socio-Economic Rights condemns in its totality this dastardly act that would have been blamed on our Muslim brethren and with the narrative that President Muhammadu Buhari has failed in the security of lives and properties in the country.

It suffices to state that from our preliminary investigations and as have been revealed before now, the insecurity in the country is beyond the locally backed foreign destabilization plots. There are also insider related plots to destabilize the country in the actualization of their despicable conspiracy against Nigeria.

These groups of persons have decided that the promotion of killings in the country is the only means to take over power through the backdoor after they have been roundly rejected at the polls.

The Centre for Africa Liberation and Socio-Economic Rights wishes to call on the relevant security agencies in the country to begin the process of unraveling those behind the attempt by Nathaniel Samuel bomb the Living Faith Church in Kaduna State.

The Centre for Africa Liberation and Socio-Economic Rights demand the immediate arrest and investigations of all persons connected with the action no matter how highly placed such individuals are in the country. This is necessary in the attempt to nip in the bud the nefarious activities of politicians that seem to have lost all value for human life.

The Centre for Africa Liberation and Socio-Economic Rights deems this necessary because the conspiracy against the continued existence of Nigeria is the handiwork of some highly placed and disgruntled politicians whose stock in trade is in causing chaos and conflict in Nigeria, while they smile to the bank.

The case of Nathaniel Sunday makes the situation more ironic and an indication that some criminal elements would go any length to cause disaffection in the country, all in the attempt to discredit the efforts of the security agencies in the fight against terrorism and other criminal activities in the country.

The Centre for Africa Liberation and Socio-Economic Rights is also using this medium to call for the investigation of all political actors and sponsors of terrorism in Nigeria by the security agencies in Nigeria. We have total belief in the ability of our security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of these despicable acts.

The case of Nathaniel Sunday, as ironic as it sounds, is the starkness of the reality confronting us as a country, especially with regards to the pockets of criminal activities across the country that have been identified as politically motivated to make the country ungovernable.

The Centre for Africa Liberation and Socio-Economic Rights demands the immediate investigation of all persons associated with banditry, kidnappings, and cattle rustling in the country.

We also wish to state that should these despicable characters not desist from their nefarious ways, the Centre for Africa Liberation and Socio-Economic Rights would not hesitate to lead a nationwide protest against them.

The future of over 180 million Nigerian cannot be jeopardized by a select greedy group of people that sees the resources of the country as their birthright. As such, they must do everything possible to continue to feast from our commonwealth by instigating violence and promoting conflict in the country.

The Centre for Africa Liberation has also commissioned research into some of the activities of these political fraudsters that thrive in the business of human blood in an attempt at revealing their identities to the whole world.

The Centre for Africa Liberation and Socio-Economic Rights wishes to charge the various security agencies to continue in this fashion in our bid to rid Nigeria of criminal elements and their paymaster.

I thank you all for your time and wishes to place on record that Nigerians should indeed realize and appreciate the great efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari who is on the side of the people and one of the reasons why these highly placed politicians have ganged up against him by promoting and sponsoring violence in the country, including the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorist group.

_____

