Kaduna Deputy Speaker Impeached
The 24-member Kaduna House of Assembly has impeached Deputy Speaker, Hon. Mukhtar Isa Hazo.
The development followed a vote of no confidence on him.
As at the time of filing this report, the allegations against the impeached Deputy Speaker were yet unknown.
More to come…
