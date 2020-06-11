Hon. Mukhtar Isa Hazo

Kaduna Deputy Speaker Impeached

The 24-member Kaduna House of Assembly has impeached Deputy Speaker, Hon. Mukhtar Isa Hazo.

The development followed a vote of no confidence on him.

As at the time of filing this report, the allegations against the impeached Deputy Speaker were yet unknown.

More to come…

_____

