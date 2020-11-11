Kaduna Ex-Gov, Balarabe Musa, Is Dead
The former Governor of old Kaduna State Balarabe Musa is dead. Musa died on Wednesday at the age of 85.
This was confirmed by his son, Dr Ibrahim Balarabe. He said the ex-governor died in the early hours today after suffering from a protracted illness.
He adds that Balarabe Musa will be buried today at 4:00 pm today according to Islamic rites.
Meanwhile, sympathizers have started trooping to the Rimi residence of the former Governor to pay their condolences to the family.
