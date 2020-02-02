Kaduna: Fourth Seminarian in Captivity Found Dead
The last of the four seminarians abducted by bandits from the Good Shepherd Major Seminary in Kaduna, has been killed.
The Registrar of the institution, Rev. Fr Joel Usman gave the confirmation in a statement on Saturday.
“This is to inform all our friends and well wishers that the remaining abducted Seminarian has been Found dead. Thank you very much for your prayerful support. Let us keep praying for Nigeria in Great Distress.
“Please let us remain faithful in the Risen Lord. May the soul of our Brother Nnadi Michael and the souls of all the faithful departed rest in peace with the Lord. Amen.” – He said.
The seminary had announced the release of three abductees while the deceased remained at large.
