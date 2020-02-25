Kaduna House of Assembly Speaker Resigns
Kaduna State House of Assembly speaker Aminu Abdullahi Shagali has resigned from his position, The Guardian reports.
Shagali said his resignation was based on personal grounds in a letter dated February 25.
“I, Aminu Abdullahi Shagali Speaker Kaduna State House of Assembly hereby resign my appointment as the Speaker Kaduna State House of Assembly on personal grounds,” he said in the letter.
