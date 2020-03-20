Kaduna Prohibits Juma’at, Church Gatherings Above 50 Worshippers

Share Pin 0 Shares

As part of measures to prevent the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19), Kaduna State Governorment has announced prohibition of mosques and church gathering of above 50 worshippers.

The government also directed immediate closure of all schools from nursery to tertiary.

A statement by the Special Adviser to Governor Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai on Media and Communication, Mr. Muyiwa Adekeye, said the governorment took a cue to stop Juma’at service from the decision of the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the cradle of Islam not to hold such prayers in the two Holy Mosques in Makkah and Madina.

The statement, which also asked that Church gatherings should be avoided said, Pastors and congregants should learn from the experience of many Christian-majority countries like Italy, France and Germany to suspend church service.”

“Public health expert advice is that large gatherings of more than 10 persons are not advisable at this point, and any assembly of more than 50 persons are therefore prohibited in Kaduna State until further notice.”

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.