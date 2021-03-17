Kaduna Security: Bandits Attack Emir’s Convoy, Two Killed in Igabi, Kauru LGAs

The convoy of the Emir of Birnin Gwari in Kaduna state, Alhaji Zubairu Maigwari has been attacked by bandits.

According to a statement by the Commissioner for internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, the official vehicle of the Emir was shot by bandits at about 4:30 PM on Monday around the Zonkoro axis of the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road, within Chikun local government area.

He says that only the Emir’s driver and his orderly, a Police Inspector was in the vehicle while they were on their way to Kaduna when the incident occurred, adding that no life was lost.

In another incident, armed robbers barricaded a bridge leading to Kitansa village in Kauru local government and shot dead one Danladi Goriye, while another person, Sunday Garba sustained gunshot wounds.

Similarly, armed bandits barricaded the Buruku-Mando road in the Igabi local government area and opened fire on vehicles plying the road, and the process, killed One Abdullahi Baballe, a resident of the Lema area in Mando.

In another development, troops of Operation Thunder Strike have neutralized two bandits during a raid at a suspected bandit camp called Rafin Rikamba in Chikun local government while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

The Commissioner also disclosed that troops of Operation Safe Haven apprehended a suspected bandit informant, one Muhammad Sani Abubakar, at Apyimbuu village in Zangon Kataf local government area. The suspect has been handed over to the Police for further investigation.

Furthermore, Police personnel intercepted two brothers suspected to be gun runners, Abdullahi Samaila and Adamu Samaila, from Toro village in Bauchi State, along the Kaduna-Saminaka road with 150 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition concealed in the door of their vehicle.

The suspects according to Security agencies confessed to supplying ammunition to three previously arrested suspects, Marcus Danladi, Danjuma Dachi, and Ibrahim Haruna (arrested in late February) from Plateau State for onward supply to one Usman aka Gurgu in Kaduna State.

The trio was arrested with 1,565 rounds of ammunition on February 28th. Following that, one Suleiman Tukur and his son, Shuaibu Suleiman, were arrested in Karahi as part of the same syndicate. They were in possession of 231 rounds.

_________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.