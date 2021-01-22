Kaduna Security: Bandits Kill Village Head, Three Others In Giwa, Chikun Igabi LGAs

No fewer than four people including a village head have been killed by Bandits in isolated locations in three local government areas of Kaduna state.

The affected areas are Chikun, Igabi, and Giwa.

The fresh killings occurred just four days after the village head of Konti community in Chikun local government, Samaila Yohanna, and four others were murdered by bandits.

The Kaduna state commissioner for internal security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan who confirmed the latest incident in a statement, says that the Bandits attacked Chikun local government and killed the ward head of Baranje community near Buruku, Dogara Yahaya, and another local, Reuben Adamu.

He also discloses that one Ibrahim Salisu was also murdered by the Bandits at Ungwan Sada in Giwa local government after they attempted to kidnap him.

Similarly, Abdullahi Saleh, a herder, was killed by bandits along the Kangimi axis, on the Kaduna-Jos Road in Igabi local government.

Meanwhile, Governor Nasir El-Rufai has expressed sadness over the killings and has sent condolences to the families of the slain citizens, while praying for the repose of their souls. He also tasks security agencies to ensure diligent investigations into the incidents.

__________

