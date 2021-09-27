Kaduna State Now An Investment Destination – El-Rufai

The government of Kaduna state under the leadership of governor Nasir El-rufai has attracted an investment portfolio of about $2.8 bn and over 100,000 direct and indirect jobs since 2016, when it started the Kaduna Investment and Economic Summit (KADINVEST).

Between 2020 and 2021, the administration has also grown its investment portfolio by over $500 million despite the Covid-19 pandemic and its attendant lockdown.

Last year, the state raked in N50.7 billion as Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), placing it the fourth in the country and the state with the highest collection in the north.

The World Bank also ranked Kaduna state as number one subnational in Nigeria, in its Ease of Doing Business ranking, as it has broken down barriers to investments and expansion of the fiscal space.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai who disclosed these at the 6th edition of KADINVEST, said that the state recorded the achievements because of its numerous ‘’policy actions and reforms that are geared towards revamping our competitive edge by making Kaduna ‘the state of choice for investment decisions’’’

According to the governor, the cardinal agenda of his administration is ‘’anchored towards providing a conducive environment for the private sector to drive the economy whist focusing on providing an enabling environment as a government.’’

El-Rufai described KADINVEST as a critical vehicle for driving investments in Kaduna state and providing the desired conducive environment for the private sector to thrive.

The governor also said that his administration has so far attracted 25 businesses, including Foreign Direct Investments like Olam Poultry and Feed Mill as well as African Natural Resources and Mines.

Kaduna state has also signed an MoU with Arla, a Danish Dairy Company, to build a ranch at Damau, where 1000 herders and their families will be settled and be provided with pasture, water, schools, clinics and veterinary services.

The governor further said that his administration did a groundbreaking of the Green Economic Zone (GEZ) in August, where an industrial park will be located for light manufacturing industries.

El-Rufai also said that Kaduna State Government is embarking on an Urban Renewal Project in Kaduna, Kafanchan and Zaria towns, which is aimed at building new roads, upgrading old ones, constructing bridges, shopping malls as well as markets.

According to him, the government has launched the Kaduna State Development Plan (2016-2020), launched the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system, signed the three-year MoU with USAID, to help drive economic development during KADINVEST.