Kaduna: Zagon Kataf Comes Under Fresh Attack

Barely 24 hours after the killing of 11 people in Kurmin Masara in Atyap Chiefdom, Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Nigeria’s northwest Kaduna State, gunmen have launched another attack in Atisa, also in Kurmin Masara.

A source from the neighbouring village, who confirmed the attack, told Daily Trust the shootings were ongoing as of 11:45pm on Monday.

“The gunmen arrived around 9:50pm and started shooting sporadically. As I am talking to you right now, I am still hearing the gunshots. It has been on for over an hour.”

“Because most of the residents deserted their homes in Kurmin Masara yesterday, the attackers decided to attack Atisa, a nearby settlement of the same Kurmin Masara axis.”

The Youth Leader of Atyap Chiefdom, Gabriel Joseph, also confirmed the incident to our reporter adding that the marauders have the agenda of wiping them out.

He called on the government to take a serious action to defend and protect citizens and their properties.

