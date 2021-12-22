Kaduna’s Emir of Zazzau Asks Imams, Pastors to Start Special Prayers Against Banditry

Kaduna State’s Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, has urged Imams and Pastors within the emirate to offer special prayers for peace and stability as bandits continue to wreak havoc across the area.

Bamalli, who stated this in a statement signed by the media and publicity officer of the emirate, Malam Abdullahi Aliyu Kwarbai, said this became imperative in view of the incessant killings, miming and kidnapping of innocent people across the emirate.

He charged all Muslims to use the directive in all their five daily prayers while Christians at their regular church services should seek divine intervention.

The monarch, while consoling families of those that lost their loved ones, also commiserated with those that sustain injuries as a result of bandits indiscriminate attacks.

The emir has also cut short the number of visits to his palace.

Kaduna state has been the epicentre of banditry for a while and the state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has said that his administration’s intention is to kill all bandits. He said this on Tuesday after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on the recent bandit attacks that claimed 40 lives in the state.

The governor, accompanied by the State Commissioner for Internal Security, Samuel Aruwan, said the bandits ‘whereabouts was not hidden, but that the military was mindful of the collateral damage it could cause the civilian community.

