Kagara Abduction: Buhari Dispatches Military, Police To Rescue Victims

President Muhammadu Buhari has dispatched the military and police to Niger State for the rescue of the victims abducted at Government Science Secondary School, Kagara.

In a statement Garba Shehu, his spokesman, issued on his behalf, the president demanded that the victims should be rescued immediately.

The security officials are to coordinate the rescue operation and meet with state officials, community leaders, as well as parents and staff of the College.

“Following these reports, the President has directed the Armed Forces and Police, to ensure immediate and safe return of all the captives.

“The President has also dispatched to Minna, Niger State a team of security chiefs to coordinate the rescue operation and meet with state officials, community leaders, as well as parents and staff of the College.

“President Buhari has assured of the support of his administration to the Armed Forces in their brave struggle against terrorism and banditry and urged them to do all that can be done to bring an end to this saga, and avoid such cowardly attacks on schools in the future.

“’Our prayers are with families of the victims of this attack,” said the President as he condemned as cowardly the attack on innocent school children.”

