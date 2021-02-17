Governor Sani Bello

Kagara Abduction: Niger Governor Shuts Boarding Schools In 4 LGAs

Governor Sani Bello of Niger State has ordered the immediate closure of all the boarding schools in four local government areas of the state.

This is as a result of the abduction of students and staff of Government Science College, Kagara. Gunmen had invaded the school in the wee hours of Wednesday, raiding hostels and staff quarters.

A student was killed during the operation that lasted for hours. Addressing a press conference in Minna, the State capital, Bello ordered that boarding schools in Rafi, Munya, Mariga and Shiroro local government areas should be closed indefinitely.

He appealed to the public to provide information that could lead to the rescue of the victims.

Bello said 27 students, three staff and 12 members of their families were abducted.

_________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

Categories
NewsNigeriaPictures
Tagged
Government Science CollegeGovernor Sani BelloKagaraNiger State

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

Kagara Abduction: Niger State Senator Calls For ‘State Of Emergency’

Kagara Abduction: Niger State Senator Calls For ‘State Of Emergency’

News
  • 17 Feb
  • 0
Kagara Abduction: Buhari Dispatches Military, Police To Rescue Victims

Kagara Abduction: Buhari Dispatches Military, Police To Rescue Victims

News
  • 17 Feb
  • 0
Kagara Abduction: Niger Governor Shuts Boarding Schools In 4 LGAs

Kagara Abduction: Niger Governor Shuts Boarding Schools In 4 LGAs

News
  • 17 Feb
  • 0

BEACON

Twitter said: "Invalid or expired token."

Back to Top