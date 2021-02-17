Kagara Abduction: Niger Governor Shuts Boarding Schools In 4 LGAs

Governor Sani Bello of Niger State has ordered the immediate closure of all the boarding schools in four local government areas of the state.

This is as a result of the abduction of students and staff of Government Science College, Kagara. Gunmen had invaded the school in the wee hours of Wednesday, raiding hostels and staff quarters.

A student was killed during the operation that lasted for hours. Addressing a press conference in Minna, the State capital, Bello ordered that boarding schools in Rafi, Munya, Mariga and Shiroro local government areas should be closed indefinitely.

He appealed to the public to provide information that could lead to the rescue of the victims.

Bello said 27 students, three staff and 12 members of their families were abducted.

_________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.