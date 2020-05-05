Kano: 10 AKTH Doctors Test Positive for COVID-19

Samples taken from 10 medical doctors working at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Kano, have returned positive for COVID-19, the Chairman of the Association of Resident Doctors in the hospital, Dr Abubakar Nagoma, has said.

He told reporters in Kano that the doctors were infected by the virus in the course of their duties at the hospital, adding that those affected included some resident doctors and some consultants.

He said that he was aware that eight of the doctors have moved to isolation centres where they have commenced treatment while adding that two had remained self-isolated in their homes largely because they had not any shown the symptoms of the virus.

While indicating that the results of more samples were being awaited, he said that the test results followed a screening of over 100 staffers of the hospital last week.

He explained that the doctors were exposed to the virus following the failure of patients to use face masks while visiting the hospital, including the absence of sufficient PPEs for the medical doctors. He added that some patients were not truthful about the information they provide to their doctors.

He threatened that the doctors may not be able to continue to diagnose patients in the hospital if the management would not provide them with the needed PPE, even as he acknowledged that the management was also unhappy that it had not been supplied with sufficient PPE.

