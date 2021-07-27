Kano Assembly Disregard Court Ruling, Orders Sack And Arrest of Anti-Graft Agency Boss

The Kano State House of Assembly has recommended the immediate sack and arrest of the suspended Chairman of Kano State Public Complaints and Anti Corruption Commission, Muhuyi Rimin-Gado.

This resolution runs afoul an earlier ex parte, barring the lawmakers from taking any action pending the determination of a fundamental rights suit filed by Mr Rimin-Gado.

The resolution of the Assembly was made during plenary presided over by the Speaker, Hamisu Chidari, on Monday.

Presenting the report, the Chairman of the Ad hoc Committee set up to investigate Mr Rimin-Gado, Musa Gama (PDP-Nasarawa), explained that the 12-member committee had concluded the investigations and came out with five recommendations.

Mr Gama said that the recommendations included immediate sack of the suspended chairman, his arrest and prosecution as well as setting up an ad hoc committee to investigate the financial activities of the commission from 2015 to date.

Speaking after the plenary, the House’s majority leader, Labaran Madari (APC-Warawa), said the joint committee set up by the House to investigate Mr Rimin-Gado found out that the medical report submitted by his lawyer was fake.

He explained that the committee had recommended that the state civil service should take appropriate action on Isah Yusif, a level four officer, serving as accountant at the commission.

The leader said the committee also called on the accountant earlier rejected by Mr Rimin-Gado to assume duty as soon as possible.

A local radio had reported that Kano Assembly had received a petition from the office of the accountant-general regarding the rejection of a chief accountant posted to the commission by Mr Rimin-Gado.

Upon receiving the petition, the House suspended Mr Rimin-Gado for one month and set up a committee to investigate him.

Gov Abdullahi Ganduje then appointed Mr Mahmoud Balarabe, a Director for Public Prosecution with the State Ministry of Justice, as acting Executive Chairman of the commission on July 8.

Daily Nigerian in a report said Mr Rimin-Gado’s travels are not unconnected with his resolve to probe a Kano diesel racket linked to Governor Ganduje’s family members.

The news outlets said Mr Ganduje, in his usual style, deployed the House to do an indirect hatchet job for him on the matter.

“You know in the governor’s usual antics of pushing the legislature to take the bullet for him. Remember he did the same when he wanted to get rid of his former deputy, Hafiz Abubakar and former Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II,” Daily Nigerian quoted a legislator familiar with the plot as saying.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.