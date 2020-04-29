Abdullahi-Ganduje

Kano Confirms 38 Additional Cases Of COVID-19 Pandemic

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

The Kano State Government has confirmed 38 additional cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the state.

As of Wednesday, April 29, the state government announced that the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 115.

While no COVID-19 patient has yet been discharged, the number of people who have died from the virus is three.

 

 

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant source. 

Categories
NewsNigeriaPictures
Tagged
COVID-19Kano State

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

COVID-19: Nigeria’s Total Infections Now 1,532

COVID-19: Nigeria’s Total Infections Now 1,532

News
  • 29 Apr
  • 0
NCDC Targets 2 Million Tests in Three Months

NCDC Targets 2 Million Tests in Three Months

News
  • 29 Apr
  • 0
Alleged Money Laundering: Court Dismisses Maina’s Application for Bail Variation

Alleged Money Laundering: Court Dismisses Maina’s Application for Bail Variation

News
  • 29 Apr
  • 0

BEACON

Back to Top