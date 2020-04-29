Kano Confirms 38 Additional Cases Of COVID-19 Pandemic
The Kano State Government has confirmed 38 additional cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the state.
As of Wednesday, April 29, the state government announced that the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 115.
While no COVID-19 patient has yet been discharged, the number of people who have died from the virus is three.
