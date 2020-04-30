Kano Confirms Two More COVID-19 Deaths
Kano has confirmed two more deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a statement by the State’s Ministry of Health.
In a tweet on its handle on Thursday, the Ministry also confirmed 24 new infections in the state.
This brings to 139 the total number of those who have contracted the virus in Kano State, as of 12:05am on April 30.
The Ministry also urged residents of the state to respect the lockdown order and stay at home to prevent further spread of the disease
