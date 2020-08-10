Kano Court Sentences Singer Yahaya Aminu Sharif to Death for Blasphemy

An Upper Shari’a Court sitting at Hausawa Quarters in Kano has sentenced a 22-year old singer Yahaya Aminu Sharif to death by hanging for blasphemy against Prophet of Muhammad.

In his ruling on Monday, the Shari’a court Khadi, Aliyu Muhammad Kani, found Sharif guilty of the one-count charge bordering on derogatory comment contained in one of his songs.

Sharif, a resident of Sharifai quarters in Kano municipal, was accused of committing blasphemy against the prophet in a song he circulated via WhatsApp in March 2020.

Sharif’s action came to public knowledge on 4th of March, 2020, when hundreds of angry youths stormed the Kano Hisbah board headquarters in protest against what they considered an uncomplimentary assault on prophet Muhammad.

The youths accused government and security agencies of undue protection and failure to act appropriately against Sharif.

The irate youths had earlier razed down the family house of the singer after his disappearance when they invaded the resident.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.