Kano Govt Appoints New Emir Of Rano

The Kano State Government has appointed Alhaji Muhammad Kabir Inuwa as the New Emir of the Rano Emirate.

The appointment was announced on Tuesday by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji.

According to him, Emir Kabiru was selected out of three candidates submitted.

Meanwhile, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has urged the new emir to continue to discharge his duties in accordance with tradition.

The appointment comes days after the passing of the former Emir, Tafida Abubakar-Ila.

 

 

