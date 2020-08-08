Kano, Largest Emerging Gold Market Frontier – Ganduje

Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, The Kano State governor, has described Kano as the largest emerging gold market frontier in Nigeria, even as he called for partnership between state governors with large chunk of solid mineral deposits to partner to boost the sector.

He made this call during the formal launch of ‘Kano Gold Durbar’ held at Ado Bayero Mall in the state cap- ital, stressing that by collaborating with federal government, states government would find it much easier to utilize the Gold available in their respective areas for socio economic development.

Recall the federal government recently launched one of its initiative on Gold popularly known as Presidential

Gold Mining Initiative which is the first step to revolutionise the economy.

“I find it worthy to appreciate and commend the Federal Government on its recent initiative of Presidential Gold Mining. What is more interesting is the aspect of jobs creation where- by about 250,000 jobs are going to be provided under this initiative,” he explained.

The governor represented by his deputy, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, said Kano State on its part had established office of the special adviser on Solid Minerals doing everything possible to provide enabling environment for mining and other minerals businesses in the state.

He expressed optimism that Kano is the right place to hold such important programme and assured the participants of the state’s partnership so as to boost Gold trading activities not only in Nigeria but world- wide.

Earlier in his remarks, the minister of Mines and Steel Development, Arch. Olamilekan Adegbite, explained the programme was designed as private sector initiative to celebrate Kano being the city of Gold and to see if it can be harnessed to develop the Nigerian economy.

