Kano PDP Faction Suspends Kwankwaso For Alleged Anti-Party Activities

The Aminu Wali faction of the People’s Democratic Party, on Thursday, suspended a former governor of Kano State, Dr Rabiu Kwankwaso, for alleged anti-party activities.

The newly-elected chairman of the party in the state, Alhaji Muhammin Lamido, announced the suspension at a news conference shortly after holding a meeting in Kano.

He said the party found it necessary to suspend the Kwankwasiyya leader for alleged gross violation of constitutional orders of the party.

He said Kwankwaso would remain suspended until when he appeared before the party state executive council to defend himself against the allegations.

The party elected new leaders under Lamido as state chairman, while Garba Gezawa emerged secretary.

The Wali-led PDP faction held the congress with 8,717 delegates where they elected 39 new executive members of the party in Kano, and finally agreed to suspend the former governor Rabiu for alleged anti-party activities.

___

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.