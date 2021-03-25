Kano Police Arrest Supplier of 100 Motorcycles to Zamfara Bandits

Kano State Police Command yesterday disclosed the arrest of a man who allegedly supplies various motorcycles to bandits in Zamfara State.

The police spokesman in Kano, Mr. Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, told journalists yesterday that the suspect had confessed to have sold about 100 motorcycles to the bandits in Zamfara State.

Kiyawa said the suspect, whom he did not mention his name, was arrested following a tip-off by motorcycle traders in Kano.

He said the suspect was arrested in Kano while taking two motorcycles to Zamfara State.

According to him, “The bandits paid the suspect N600, 000 for a motorcycle and he took the delivery in Kano.

“He sells Honda ACE 125 motorcycles popularly known as ‘Boko Haram’ in Zamfara State. The state government has since banned the use of this motorcycle.

“However, when they buy them in Kano State, they change the cover of motorcycle boxes and take them to the forest where they assemble and use them for attack on innocent citizens.”

Bandits in northern region of Nigeria mostly use motorcycles as their operational vehicles for kidnapping and attacks on communities.

