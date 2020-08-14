Kano Police Rescue 32-year-old Man Locked Up for 7 Years by Father, Stepmother

A 32-year-old man, Ahmad Aliyu, who had been locked in a room by his father and stepmother for over seven years, has been rescued by police in Kano.

Aliyu, a resident of Farawa Babban Layi in Mariri quarters of Kumbotso local government area in Kano metropolis was rescued by police and human rights groups on Thursday evening.

The victim was chained and caged after he was accused of drug abuse by his parents.

Some good Samaritans residing in the area informed the police and human rights activists about Mr Aliyu’s situation.

The video of the rescued man went viral on Friday morning in Kano, showing how the police rescued him from the cage in which he was locked for 7 years by his parents.

The parents of the rescued man were said to have been invited by the police for questioning. Residents and neighbors of the parents were shocked when they heard the news of the man.

The Spokesman of the Kano Police Command, Mr Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, confirmed the incident. Mr Haruna, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), said they were still gathering information on the issue.

