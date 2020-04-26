Kano Records 23 High-Profile Deaths in 24 Hours



Business Day Business Day reports that the State Government has instituted an investigation to determine the causes of these and other recent deaths. The Ministry of Health is conducting the investigation. One of the high-profile deaths includes that of Ibrahim Ayagi, Kano-based professor of economics, a former head of Nigerian Economic Intelligence Bureau, and until his death was the chief executive officer of Hassan Gwarzo Group of Schools. Ayagi was aged 80 years. Other notable deaths in the state are of the former Grand Kadi of Kano, Dahiru Khadi, Musa Umar Gwarzo, as well as Musa Tijjani, editor of the state-owned Triumph Newspaper.

It was gathered that not a few suspects that the eminent personalities, who just died, might have succumbed to the strange illness since there was no evidence of their being tested for Coronavirus since the COVID-19 Testing Centre in Kano have been shut down with no definite date for resumption of the test in the most populous state in Nigeria.