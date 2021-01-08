Kano: Reversal To Former N18,000 Minimum Wage Temporary- Ganduje

Kano state government has finally reacted to ranging outcries of the state civil servants on salary deduction.

Workers are threatening drastic action over the alleged reversal to the old minimum wage of N18,000 as reflected in their November and December salaries.

Not less than 20 percent were equally deducted from the monthly pension of the state retirees.

However, the state government has said the ongoing deduction especially in the November/December salary “was temporary measure informed by the drop in federal allocation and dwindling internally generated revenue occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic”.

A release issued by the state Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba Thursday night indicated that the deduction was however necessary to keep the government going in the face of the prevailing economic recession facing the country.

The Commissioner explained that the government had resorted to deduction as a near alternative to avoid contemplating on half salary or payment in batches as obtains in other states.

Malam Garba said the temporary measure also affected allowances for all political appointees in its administrative structure, during the first wave of the pandemic in the country between March and July, last year, which was withdrawn soon after the virus situation improved.

The commissioner, therefore, assured that as soon as the state of affairs improves, the state government would not hesitate to pay workers in its employ the full salary.

He solicited the support and cooperation of the entire workforce in the state to bear with the situation and desist from spreading rumours on the government’s intention.

